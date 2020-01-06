CDC updates guidelines for discharging vaping patients

After a new study found at least one quarter of vaping-related rehospitalizations and deaths occurred within two days of discharge, the CDC now recommends outpatient follow-up within 48 hours, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Jan. 2.

A recent analysis of previously hospitalized EVALI patients found common comorbidities among patients who were readmitted or died after discharge. The findings prompted the CDC, in consultation with the Lung Injury Response Clinical Working Group, to revise EVALI patient guidelines, which previously recommended outpatient visits within two weeks of discharge.

Guideline updates for providers include:

1. Confirming that vital signs haven't significantly changed for at least 24 to 48 hours before discharge.

2. Ensuring outpatient primary care or pulmonary specialist follow-up, ideally within 48 hours of discharge.

3. Planning discharge care, early follow-up and management of any comorbidities.

4. Following best practices for medication adherence.

5. Ensuring access to mental health and substance use disorder services.

