U of California Irvine launches fast-track, online training program for aspiring chief medical officers

The University of California Irvine is looking to train the "next generation of leaders" with its new chief medical officer training program. The nine-month online program is designed to fit into the already busy schedule of a physician, Martiza Salazar Campo, PhD, faculty director of the new program, said in an April 3 Orange County Business Journal article.

"We assume that if you're on your way to C-suite leadership, you're highly in demand in the hospital and taking time off is super improbable," Dr. Campo said.

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business is offering the program, aiming to equip "senior physician leaders with the skills and tools required to step into a C-suite role that encompasses clinical operations and business management," according to the school.

The CMO program has an $18,500 price tag and seeks to help medical professionals fast-track their way up the leadership ladder. Enrolled physicians can participate in the program whether or not they are sponsored by their health systems.

UCI's first course is slated to begin in June using Emeritus, an online education platform.

The course includes many five- to seven-minute, pre-recorded lessons.

"You could watch our modules in the morning, when you have time before doing rounds, or listen to our podcast series in the car," Dr. Campo said.

The school expects the inaugural class will include 40 physicians. Students should expect to gain knowledge in areas they may not have learned in medical school, including operations, finance and healthcare management.

The only other university in the U.S. with a CMO training program is Emory University's Goizueta Business School in Atlanta, which uses the same online platform.