Scrubs worthy of a runway? How medical apparel is getting a makeover 

Face masks quickly transformed from medical gear to an accessory of self-expression during the pandemic. Now, the same trend is happening with scrubs, The New York Times reported June 9.

Designers and medical apparel companies are increasingly partnering "to reposition what may be one of the largest, and most overlooked, professional sectors as the Next Great Fashion Frontier," the Times said.

For example, loungewear designer Josie Natori is teaming up with the healthcare apparel company Care+Wear to create a line of scrubs inspired by her best-selling pajamas. And Figs, a scrubs company pitched as the "Lululemon of medical clothing," went public in May with a $4.5 billion valuation.

"It's the one way that everyone in the hospital can express themselves," Chaitenya Razdan, the founder of Care+Wear, said of clinicians' clothing choices at work.

"When you think about how we express ourselves when we go into work, it's crazy that nurses and doctors haven't historically been given that opportunity," he told the Times.

