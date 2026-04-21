CMS has lifted the immediate jeopardy status of Hickory, N.C.-based Frye Regional Medical Center — part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare. The hospital was placed under immediate jeopardy Jan. 23.

Fyre Regional received immediate jeopardy status after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Health Service Regulation conducted a complaint investigation on behalf of CMS from Jan. 20-23, according to a department statement shared with Becker’s.

Lindy White, who was appointed CEO of Frye Regional Feb. 26, said deficiencies associated with the immediate jeopardy status were unrelated to the complaints that led to the initial investigation. The original complaints were determined to be “unsubstantiated,” Ms. White said in an April 15 Hickory Daily Record report.

According to the report, staff at the hospital did not provide effective infection prevention and control and did not meet the needs of a behavioral health patient in the emergency department. The hospital also failed to have a nursing service providing operational oversight in the emergency department.

After being put under immediate jeopardy, the hospital developed and implemented a corrective action plan.The Department of Health Service Regulation conducted a follow up visit March 12 where no deficiencies were identified, the health department statement said.

Fyre Regional was notified April 17 that the immediate jeopardy status had been lifted by CMS , a hospital spokesperson told Becker’s.

The hospital previously received immediate jeopardy in 2013, 2015 and 2016, according to the Hickory Daily.

Becker’s has reached out to Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Frye Regional Medical Center and CMS for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This article was updated April 22, 2026 at 1:57 pm CT.

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