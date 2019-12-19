NIH creates research consortium for infectious diseases

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases created a research consortium and clinical trials network to develop new vaccine candidates and diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.

NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, will contribute about $29 million annually for the next seven years to fund the effort.

Researchers will identify various vaccine, diagnostic and therapeutic candidates to conduct clinical trials at nine institutions across the U.S. The research consortium will also be equipped to quickly implement targeted trials in response to public health emergencies.

To learn more about the initiative, click here.

