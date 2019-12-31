New clindamycin-resistant strain of C. diff recognized in 15 VA patients

During a surveillance study at Veteran Affairs facilities, researchers identified a newly recognized strain of Clostridioides difficile that is highly resistant to the antibiotic clindamycin, the CDC reports.

In 2012, researchers conducted a surveillance study of C. diff at two VA long-term care facilities and their affiliated acute care facilities. They detected a clonal outbreak of C. diff at one of the long-term care facilities and its acute care facility. Fifteen patients were infected with the strain.

The strain was initially identified as the epidemic strain BI/RT027, which is associated with several healthcare facility outbreaks. But after further testing, researchers identified the strain as restriction endonuclease analysis group DQ, ribotype 5.

Among C. diff infections that developed because of the new strain, 43 percent classified as severe in accordance with Infectious Diseases Society of America and Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America guidelines.

The strain is resistant to clindamycin but is susceptible to moxifloxacin, another antibiotic.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

8 clinical leaders share tips for improving the patient experience

University Hospitals employee gives patient kidney

54 dead from vaping-related illness as 2019 ends, CDC says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.