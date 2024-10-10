Mount Sinai opens center for patients with complex conditions

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has opened a new center to care for patients with complex chronic conditions, such as long COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

The Cohen Center for Recovery from Complex Chronic Illnesses opened Oct. 10 at the health system's flagship The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. The $10 million facility was designed to care for up to 700 new patents each year, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The Cohen Center will offer comprehensive assessments and individualized treatments, including medications and novel technology-based therapies such as noninvasive brain stimulation.

Research programs and clinical trials will be a significant focus at the center, with the goal of developing new treatments for infection-associated chronic illnesses.

"Our center will be one of the few places in the world embedded in a major clinical institution that's able to provide outstanding care management as well as leading-edge research focused on biological discovery," David Putrino, PhD, director of the new center and professor of rehabilitation and human performance at the Icahn School of Medicine, said in the release.

"A crucial part of our process is that our clinicians, patients, and researchers are in constant contact and communication. This is how we plan to foster the innovative and rapid work that will drive discovery and cures for people who need solutions today."