Most US adults experienced physical pain in 2019: 5 CDC report findings

Nearly 60 percent of U.S. adults experienced pain of any kind the three months before being surveyed in 2019, according to a July 29 CDC report.

The report is based on data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey, which surveyed nearly 32,000 randomly selected adults.

Four more findings:

1. Of those who reported pain in the last three months at time of survey, 39 percent had back pain, nearly 37 percent had lower limb pain and nearly 31 percent had upper limb pain.

2. The least prevalent pain sites were headache or migraine (22.4 percent); abdominal, pelvic or genital (9.8 percent); and tooth or jaw (9.2 percent).

3. The groups most likely to experience both back pain and upper limb pain were those aged 65 and older, women, white adults, and people with income below 100 percent of the federal poverty level.

4. Adults aged 18-29, men, non-Hispanic Asian adults, and people with income 200 percent of the federal poverty level or above were least likely to report lower limb pain.

