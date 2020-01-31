Mold discovered in patient room at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital

A patient's family member recently discovered mold growing in the shower stall of a hospital room at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, reports Cleveland 19 News.

After the family member notified a nurse of the mold, Cleveland Clinic staff immediately cleaned the shower and checked all other patient rooms.

"This was isolated to one shower stall in one room, which is now scheduled to be replaced," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement to Cleveland 19 News. "This is not the experience we want our patients to have, and we have taken immediate steps to address this situation."

The patient has since transitioned to a rehabilitation center not affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

