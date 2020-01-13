Michigan reports first 2 child flu deaths

Michigan reported the first influenza-associated deaths among children in the 2019-2020 flu season.

Two children from Shiawassee and Wayne counties died after being infected with the flu.

"These tragic deaths are a reminder of how serious influenza can be," said Joneigh Khaldun, MD, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the Michigan state health department. "I urge all Michiganders ages 6 months and older to get their flu shots if they have not already done so this season. It is not too late."

During last year's flu season, only four children died due to the flu. This year's season is on track to be one of the worst the U.S. has ever experienced, with pediatric flu deaths totaling 32 nationally. An estimated 9.7 million people have been sickened overall.

