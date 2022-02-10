Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals

Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospital rankings.

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Amy Williams, MD, was named the executive dean of practice — the hospital's CMO equivalent — in 2019. Dr. Williams, an internist and nephrologist, first joined Mayo Clinic in 1990 and has held a number of leadership positions while maintaining clinical duties. She is the medical director of the Eisenberg Dialysis Unit and chair of the department of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

2. Cleveland Clinic: Robert Wyllie, MD, has served as chief of medical operations at Cleveland Clinic since 2011. Dr. Wyllie also oversees the health system's service line performance management operations, which aim to advance patient care while lowering costs. He is a pediatric gastroenterologist and is the former chief of Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

3. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Robert Cherry, MD, was named chief medical and quality officer for UCLA Health System in 2014. He is the former chief medical officer and vice president for clinical effectiveness at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Medical Center.

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Peter Hill, MD, has served as the hospital's CMO and the senior vice president of medical affairs for the John Hopkins Health System since 2017. He specializes in emergency medicine and oversees program leadership across the areas of pharmacy, medical staff administration, health information management, infection control and patient safety, among others.

5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): O'Neill Britton, MD, was appointed CMO and senior vice president of the hospital in 2016. In 2021, Dr. Britton was also named senior vice president of operations and associate chief operating officer of Mass General Brigham.

6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Richard Riggs, MD, was tapped to serve as CMO and senior vice president of medical affairs in 2019. Previously, Dr. Riggs served as chief medical information officer at Cedars-Sinai and has more than 25 years of experience working within the system.

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, is senior vice president and CMO, overseeing both enterprise-wide medical affairs, clinical service lines, and the quality and performance improvement program. She joined NewYork-Presbyterian in 2012 and previously served as senior vice president of service line integration and chief physician for NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups.

8. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Brian Bosworth, MD, became CMO for NYU Langone Health's main campus in October 2021 after serving as associate chief medical officer since May 2021. Dr. Bosworth is also a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

9. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Adrienne Green, MD, became CMO in January 2016, after serving as associate CMO from 2007-15. Dr. Green is also the vice president for patient safety and accreditation for UCSF Health, as well as a clinical professor of medicine.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Gary Noskin, MD, has served as both the CMO at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and senior vice president at Northwestern Memorial HealthCare since 2013. He is also a professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.