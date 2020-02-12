Medical City Healthcare opens nurses training center

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a $4.8 million training center with patient simulation for its nurses Feb. 11.

The 37,000-square-foot HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement gives nurses and nurse residents a learning environment that simulates a real healthcare setting. It features interactive mannequins that simulate patients in care settings.

Educators and instructors can observe the nurses and nurse residents as they learn new techniques or refresh existing ones, such as catheter insertion, in the simulated learning environment. The center also has an auditorium and classrooms.

This is the fourth such facility to be built in the Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare system, of which Medical City Healthcare is a part.

