Joint Commission's new recommendations address disparities, quality of care

The Joint Commission outlined new recommendations to address disparities in healthcare in the 64th issue of the Sentinel Event Alert.

The Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based healthcare accreditor's Nov. 10 newsletter summarizes strategies for healthcare and human services organizations in all settings as they begin to address disparities within their systems. It aims to guide organizations as disparities are addressed as focal points of patient safety improvement.

Recommendations are shaped by actions that have been already adopted by healthcare organizations across the nation.

Four recommendations:

1. Collect quality and safety performance data specific to the communities the organization serves, and develop communication channels that enable staff to listen and learn.

2. Analyze data and community feedback to identify disparities and opportunities for improvement.

3. Commit to achieving diversity and inclusion as an important step toward addressing health care disparities.

4. Undertake initiatives to rectify health care disparities by building sustainable business cases.