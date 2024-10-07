Johns Hopkins' Dr. Nadia Hansel on shaping the future of medicine

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine recently named Nadia Hansel, MD, physician-in-chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. At the same time, she was appointed director of the Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. In accepting that appointment, she became the first woman director in the department's 131-year history.

Dr. Hansel has spent 20 years with Johns Hopkins, two of those serving as the department of medicine's interim director. Now in her new roles, Dr. Hansel told Becker's she is focused on finding the balance between pushing the department forward and honoring its history.



"The Department of Medicine has historically been very successful in terms of pioneering medical research and education programs," she said. "To continue to be successful moving forward, we have to support our people, their ideas and their passions in an equitable and material way."



To achieve that goal, Dr. Hansel said her first-year priorities include training scholars to conduct research that redefines the standard of care, expanding Johns Hopkins' care centers and multidisciplinary programs, and utilizing technology and resources to ensure educators are empowered to "shape the future of medicine."



When looking toward the future, Dr. Hansel sees more avenues for the responsible incorporation of AI in resource management and patient care.



"We are currently leveraging AI and precision medicine technologies that can help us predict patient health outcomes and aid medical decisions leading to earlier, more targeted interventions," she said. "The strategic use of AI and technology is helping us get the right treatments to the right patients at the right time."



For all of AI's power, Dr. Hansel still considers the people in the department of medicine to be its biggest strength. While she admits to the challenges that come from a field full of different priorities and perspectives, she does not shy away from tackling them head on.



"I firmly believe the key to overcoming these challenges is keeping human connection at the heart of everything we do," she said. "We have cultivated diverse perspectives and talents, and this highly diverse and collaborative approach helps us achieve exponential progress."



Dr. Hansel carries Johns Hopkins' legacy of being home to the nation's first medical residency program. She said she sees mentorship and training as having a key role in shaping the future of medicine.



"I've been fortunate to learn from exceptional leaders throughout my career, which has been invaluable to my leadership journey," she said. "I intend to build on that legacy by fully investing our time and resources to support the training of future leaders."



And her advice for those future leaders, particularly those watching her become the first woman to lead Johns Hopkins' Department of Medicine in 131 years?



"'Lean in," she said, quoting Sheryl Sandberg. "You deserve a seat at the table. Don’t set your own glass ceiling."