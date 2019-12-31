Flu vaccine is safe, effective, most US adults say

A majority of U.S. adults believe the influenza vaccine is safe and effective, survey results published in Vaccine shows.

Researchers conducted online surveys using nationally representative samples of adults older than 19 years in the U.S., during February and March of 2017 and 2018. They analyzed 4,597 total responses over the two time periods.

Per the survey results, 86.3 percent of adults reported the flu vaccine was safe and 73 percent reported it was effective.

But the survey also shows that positive perceptions of the flu vaccine is more prevalent among older age groups than younger adults.

