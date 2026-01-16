Flu admissions dip: 5 notes

The influenza positivity rate in the U.S. fell to 18.6% during the week ending Jan. 10, down from 24.7% the previous week. At the same time, the deaths attributed to influenza rose to 2.1% from 1.9%, according to CDC data published Jan. 16.

Some hospitals are postponing elective procedures to preserve capacity as a severe flu season pushes admissions higher and fills emergency departments across the U.S.

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are operating at capacity levels not seen since COVID-19, according to a Jan. 16 report from The Times Tribune.

Here are five things to know from the CDC’s latest FluView report:

With 15 additional deaths, the number of influenza-associated pediatric deaths nearly doubled during the week ending Jan. 10.



A total of 32 Influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported to the CDC during the 2025-2026 flu season. Of all reported pediatric deaths this season, 90% have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza, according to the CDC.



Influenza-related healthcare provider visits and hospitalization rates decreased from the previous week but remain higher than baseline flu season rates. At least 27,428 patients with laboratory-confirmed flu were hospitalized during the week ending Jan. 10, down from nearly 40,000 who were admitted the week prior.



Influenza A(H3N2) remains the most frequently reported virus.



The CDC is continuing to monitor influenza activity in anticipation for an increase that often occurs after the winter holidays.



The agency estimates there have been 18 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths related to influenza this season.

Read the CDC’s latest FluView report here.

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