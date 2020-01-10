Disgruntled patient makes bomb threat to Florida hospital for 2nd time

A patient at Clearwater, Fla.-based Morton Plant Hospital was arrested for the second time in five years for threatening to bomb the hospital, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.

Warren Scudder, 53, went to the hospital Jan. 9 for chest pain, police said. Mr. Scudder was medically cleared and released around 10:30 p.m. He then used a cellphone to call the hospital with a bomb threat.

The patient later told officers he was upset he had been released because he felt something was wrong with him.

Police have charged Mr. Scudder with false report of a bomb, a charge he was arrested for nearly five years ago, when he had become upset about waiting for treatment. He connected to Morton Plant's switchboard and told the operator there was a bomb in the hospital.

Becker's was unable to reach Morton Plant Hospital for comment.

