8 systems hiring chief quality officers 

Below are 8 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Steward Health Care in Dallas is seeking a system chief quality officer.

2. Emory Healthcare in Atlanta is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Providence is seeking a chief quality officer in its Eastern Washington/Montana Region.

4. Ochsner Health in New Orleans is seeking an associate chair of pediatrics and chief quality officer.

5. Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, Kansas is seeking a chief quality/risk/compliance officer.

6. Ironside Human Resources - Physician Recruitment & Healthcare Staffing in Spring Hill, Fla., is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. Cook County Health & Hospitals Systems in Chicago is seeking a chief quality officer.

8. Affinity Health Center in Rock Hill, S.C., is seeking a director of quality and patient experience.