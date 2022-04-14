8 systems seeking chief quality officers

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
2. Community Health Systems (Venice, Fla.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
3. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief quality officer.
4. Henry Ford Hospital (Wyandotte, Mich.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
5. ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
6. Northeast Regional Medical Center (Kirksville, Mo.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
7. Dupont Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
8. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a chief quality officer.