8 systems seeking chief quality officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. Community Health Systems (Venice, Fla.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Henry Ford Hospital (Wyandotte, Mich.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

6. Northeast Regional Medical Center (Kirksville, Mo.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. Dupont Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

8. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a chief quality officer.