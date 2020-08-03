7 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage)

2. Baptist Health Floyd (New Albany, Ind.)

3. Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.)

4. Elizabeth Seton Children's (Yonkers, N.Y.)

5. Medical City Dallas

6. Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho)

7. UKHealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

