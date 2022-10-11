7 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y., seeks a CMO.

2. Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., seeks a CMO for Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles

3. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a psychiatrist and CMO for its Mental Health Emergency Center, also in Milwaukee.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver.

5. Providence in Renton, Wash., seeks a CMO for Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

6. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind.

7. Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a CMO.





