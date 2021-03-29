6 hospitals hiring quality leaders

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers or quality directors.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Bayfront Health Brooksville (Fla.)

2. Community Hospital (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

4. Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

5. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

6. UC Health (Aurora, Colo.)

