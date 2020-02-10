6 Alaska hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Alaska received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 80 percent of patients at these six hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)

Bassett Army Community Hospital (Fairbanks)

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

Ketchikan Medical Center

South Peninsula Hospital (Homer)

673rd Medical Group (Anchorage)

