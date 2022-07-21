5 systems seeking chief quality officers ​​​​

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. A 150+-bed short-term acute care hospital in Chicago is seeking a chief quality officer.
2. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Peru, Ind.
3. Henry Ford Health, based in Detroit, is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Wyandotte, Mich.
4. Medical Center of South Arkansas, based in El Dorado, is seeking a chief quality officer.
5. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, is seeking a chief quality officer.