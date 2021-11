13 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., seeks a CMO.

2. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Fla.

4. Trinity Health seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

5. Inova Health System in Falls Church, Va., seeks a CMO for Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va.

6. Trinity Health also seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

7. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Missouri Baptist Medical Center, also in St. Louis.

8. Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., seeks a CMO.

9. Tahoe Forest Health System in Truckee, Calif., seeks a CMO.

10. HCA seeks a CMO for TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center.

11. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO at Spokane, Wash.-based Deaconess Hospital.

12. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare seeks a CMO for Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

13. Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks four CMOs to serve in newly created roles at its member hospitals.