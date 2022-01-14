12 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare health system seeks a chief medical officer and vice president at St. Joseph's Hospital.

2. San Francisco-based Dignity Health seeks a chief medical officer at Woodland (Calif.) Clinic Medical Group.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief medical officer at its Detroit Medical Center Adult Central Campus.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks an assistant chief medical officer at its San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital.

5. St. Louis-based Mercy seeks a CMO at its Joplin, Mo., hospital.

6. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare seeks a vice president and CMO at its Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

7. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a CMO at Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

8. St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., seeks a CMO.

9. Trinity Health seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

10. Trinity Health also seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

12. Tahoe Forest Health System in Truckee, Calif., seeks a CMO.