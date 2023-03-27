10 win national EMS awards

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians released its 2022 awards for EMS services, which the association develops from nominations.
Here are emergency medical service awards and their winners:
1. Career EMS Service of the Year and the Safety in EMS award: Delaware County (Ohio) EMS
2. EMS Caring award: Lainey Volk, San Juan Island EMS (Friday Harbor, Wash.)
3. EMS Educator of the Year: Dan Talbert, the EMS/fire program director and career specialist of First Coast Technical College (St. Augustine, Fla.)
4. EMS Medical Director of the Year: Dan Godbee, MD, emergency medicine physician in Zachary, La.
5. EMT of the Year: Eldon Headrick of Norwich (Kan.) Ambulance Service
6. Military Medic of the Year: Technical sergeant Jack Williams of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (Anchorage, Ala.)
7. Paramedic of the Year: John Ehrhart, paramedic and flight medic in San Diego
8. Pediatric EMS award: Mark Cicero, MD, associate professor in pediatric emergency medicine at the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)
9. Volunteer EMS Service of the Year: Utah Navajo Health System EMS (Montezuma Creek, Utah.
10. Wellness and Resilience award: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Fire Rescue