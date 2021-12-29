10 systems hiring chief quality officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. A California 400-bed medical center is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Virginia, Minn.) is seeking a chief group quality officer.

3. Kaiser Permanente (San Leandro, Calif.) is seeking an area quality leader.

4. Afton Consulting Group (San Francisco) is seeking a chief quality officer on behalf of two medical centers in the region.

5. HCA Healthcare (Logan, Utah) is seeking a director of quality and risk management.

6. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) is seeking a chief of acute care quality and patient safety.

7. Premier Community HealthCare (Dade City, Fla.) is seeking a director of quality management.

8. Premier Health Network (Augusta, Ga.) is seeking a director of quality.

9. Summa Health (Akron, Ohio) is seeking a chief quality officer.

10. Teladoc Health (Purchase, N.Y.) is seeking a senior medical director of clinical quality.