WHO ups Ebola risk assessment as cases rise in Uganda: 5 updates

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 130, including 43 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Forty-three people have been treated, according to health officials. There are also 21 additional probable cases and 21 probable deaths, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said in a Nov. 2 tweet.

As cases steadily rise, the WHO elevated its Ebola risk assessment in Uganda from high to very high, citing the virus' presence in urban settings, including Uganda's capital. The global risk remains low, the agency said in its latest outbreak update.

Four more updates:

1. Among confirmed cases, the case fatality rate is 27.8 percent, according to the WHO.

2. Uganda's Ministry of Health on Oct. 31 enacted a travel ban for all close contacts of those with confirmed cases. Close contacts are prohibited from traveling locally or internationally for 21 days.

3. The U.S. is working to expand its Ebola testing abilities to prepare for the possibility that the virus makes its way into the country. Over the last few weeks, the CDC has been working to increase the number of labs that can test for the virus. As of Oct. 25, 22 lab partners in the agency's Laboratory Response Network had the ability to test for the Sudan strain, a spokesperson told CBS.



4. Three experimental vaccine candidates are being deployed to Uganda, The Hill reported Nov. 1. Thousands of doses could reach the country by the end of the year. Read more about the vaccine candidates here.