WHO says COVID vaccines should target XBB variants

The next updates to COVID-19 vaccine formulas should primarily target XBB variants, the World Health Organization announced May 18.

XBB.1 variants of the virus make up the largest percentage of circulating COVID-19 cases worldwide, the organization noted, and as such stimulating antibody responses with vaccines that can neutralize these lineages will be important for global public health.

The WHO's recommending body on the matter, its Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition, also noted that updates to vaccines should also focus on strengthening mucosal immunity because based on reviewed evidence, this helps prevent infection from and spread of the coronavirus.

The advisory group plans to reconvene in six months to evaluate whether any additional changes to COVID-19 vaccines should be made.