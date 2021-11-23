WHO issues MIS-C treatment guidance

In a Nov. 23 update, the World Health Organization issued clinical management recommendations for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but serious condition tied to COVID-19.

The recommendations for hospitalized children with MIS-C include:

Use of corticosteroids in addition to supportive care (rather than either intravenous immunoglobulin plus supportive care, or supportive care alone), for hospitalized children aged 0-18 years old who meet a standard case definition for MIS-C.

Use of corticosteroids in addition to standard of care for hospitalized children aged 0-18 years who meet both a standard case definition for MIS-C and diagnostic criteria for Kawasaki disease.

The updated guidance is part of the WHO's COVID-19 resource, Clinical management: living guidance, which contains the organization's most up-to-date recommendations for the clinical management of COVID-19 patients.