Who is gathering with friends, family on Thanksgiving? 5 stats to know

A large majority of Americans intend to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, though who is gathering differs by race/ethnicity and vaccination status, according to Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll findings published Nov. 23.

The 58th wave of the poll surveyed 1,023 Americans from Nov. 19-22.

Five poll findings:

1. About 1 in 3 respondents (31 percent) said they consider seeing friends or family for Thanksgiving as a large or moderate risk, compared to 64 percent this time last year.

2. Two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans are planning to see family or friends from outside their household for Thanksgiving. This is consistent regardless of vaccination status.

3. Almost 1 in 3 Americans (30 percent) who plan to see friends or family from outside their household are seeing someone who is unvaccinated during Thanksgiving. Another 1 in 5 (20 percent) will be with someone who is considered high risk for contracting COVID-19.

4. Fifty-six percent of unvaccinated Americans gathering with others said they would be with other unvaccinated individuals, compared to 22 percent of vaccinated individuals saying they would be around unvaccinated individuals.

5. Fewer Black (48 percent) and Hispanic (58 percent) Americans plan to gather with friends or family from outside their household than white ones (73 percent). Black (46 percent) and Hispanic (42 percent) Americans are more likely to consider seeing friends or family for Thanksgiving as a large or moderate risk than white Americans (25 percent). The vast majority of Black, Hispanic and white Americans observe Thanksgiving, indicating that the variation is not because of cultural differences.