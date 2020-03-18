What we've learned from more than 100 US coronavirus deaths

There have been 115 U.S. deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as of March 18 at noon CDT. A CNN data analysis of these deaths offers key insights into the disease.

Four CNN observations based on data from state health officials:

1. Most of those who died were older than 60 years; the youngest person who died was in their early to mid-50s.

2. Many who died lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

3. Other health issues were common among those who died, including diabetes and heart problems.

4. Very few had traveled abroad before contracting the disease.

