Western North Carolina facing care access crisis in wake of Helene: 5 things to know

Western North Carolina is facing a healthcare crisis as communities struggle to recover from Hurricane Helene's devastating impact, The New York Times reported Oct. 28.
Here are five things to know:
-
Before Hurricane Helene, many rural residents already faced barriers to healthcare, exacerbated by chronic health conditions, limited medical facilities and poverty. The storm intensified these challenges, including a resident who told the Times she was struggling to access crucial treatments and supplies.
-
Floodwaters have destroyed roads and wiped out infrastructure in mountainous areas, making it nearly impossible for patients to reach hospitals. Some medical facilities, including one in Erwin, Tenn., were forced to close.
-
Dozens of doctors, nurses and mental health specialists have mobilized to provide emergency care, treating hundreds of patients at temporary clinics. Volunteers have also helped to sustain healthcare access, logging residents' medical needs and delivering necessary medications to those cut off from regular services, the report said.
-
Residents are dealing with trauma, anxiety and grief from the disaster's financial toll and the loss of loved ones. Dust from the debris and contaminated water are also causing respiratory issues, while some individuals lack medications for chronic conditions and addiction treatment.
-
Health officials in the state, including Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, are emphasizing the need for sustained support to rebuild and attract medical personnel, according to the report.