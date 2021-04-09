Week in review: 14 COVID-19 stats to know

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased since March 20, while deaths have fallen for 12 weeks, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published April 9.

Fourteen statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 64,152, a 2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. This average is down 74.3 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,697 on Jan. 181.

Variants

3. The CDC confirmed 19,554 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 50 states as of April 8.

4. In addition, 424 cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, have been detected in 36 states.

5. The CDC has also identified 434 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in 28 states.

Vaccinations

6. The U.S. had administered more than 174.9 million total vaccine doses as of April 8.

7. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 3 million as of April 8, a 4.5 percent increase from the previous week's average

8. About 112 million people have received at least one dose — representing 33.7 percent of the U.S. population — and more than 66 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 19.9 percent of the population.

Testing

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of March 26 to April 1 was 1.17 million, down 2 percent from the prior week's average.

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.5 percent, up 8.7 percent from the previous week.

New hospital admissions

11. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 5,336, up 7.3 percent from the previous week's average.

12. This figure also marks a 67.7 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,521 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

13. The current seven-day death average is 711, down 20.6 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

14. Overall, the seven-day death average has decreased 79.2 percent since peaking at 3,409 deaths Jan. 13.

