USPSTF recommends behavioral intervention for kids with high BMI

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends 26 hours of intensive behavioral intervention for kids 6 and older with a high body mass index.

The recommendations, published June 18 in JAMA, replace the task force's 2017 guidance that recommended providers screen children for obesity. The task force considers the guidance a B recommendation, indicating a high degree of certainty of moderate benefits and requiring most private health insurance plans to cover treatment without a copay.

The updated recommendations do not include prescribing GLP-1 drugs.