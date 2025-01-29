US sudden infant death rates increase 12%: Study

A recent study showed a nearly 12% rise in sudden unexpected infant deaths in the U.S. from 2020 to 2022, The New York Times reported Jan. 27.

The findings, published Jan. 27 in JAMA Pediatrics, found that while infant mortality rates overall have dropped by 24% from 1999 to 2022, sleep-related infant deaths have remained disproportionately high among Black, Native American and Pacific Islander infants compared to their white and Asian counterparts.

Several factors, including preterm birth and illness contribute to SUID risk, but preventable factors such as exposure to nicotine, breastfeeding and safe sleep practices can lower the risk, experts said.

The study does not pinpoint the cause of the recent increase, but experts said it may be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising maternal opioid use or unsafe sleeping practices spread via social media, according to the Times.