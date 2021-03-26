US sees 8 weeks of minimal flu activity — 5 CDC FluView takeaways

All states reported minimal flu activity for the week ending March 20, the eighth consecutive week in a row nationwide flu activity has been minimal, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending March 20.

Four other updates:

1. FluSurv-NET sites have reported a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.7 per 100,000 Americans between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 20, 2021.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 0.9 percent for the week ending March 13, the same as the week prior. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending March 20. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 12.1 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.1 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

