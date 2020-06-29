US COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, deaths fall: 4 CDC updates

Seven HHS surveillance regions reported an increase in positive COVID-19 tests the week ending June 20, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 rose for the third consecutive week, largely driven by increases in seven of 10 surveillance regions. Only the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England regions reported a decrease in positive test results.

2. Mortality: About 6.9 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending June 20, down from 9.5 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the ninth week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 98.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 remained below baseline nationwide. Most regions reported stable outpatient activity, although the Southeast, South Central and Southwest regions saw an increase in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms.

