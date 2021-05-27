US COVID-19 hospitalizations down 100K since January; average cases hit 11-month low

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have dropped significantly compared to previous peaks, a promising trend, according to The New York Times database.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 100,000 fewer than hospitalizations recorded Jan. 20, according to a May 27 tweet from President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ronald Klain, that cites the Times' data.

As of May 21, the U.S. was averaging about 30,000 cases a day, the fewest in about 11 months. As of May 27, the U.S. had a seven-day case average of 23,162 new daily infections.

As of May 21, national virus-related deaths hit their lowest levels since last summer.

Many officials are attributing the declines to increasing vaccination rates, with 40 percent of Americans fully vaccinated as of May 27, reports the CDC. Nearly half (49.9 percent) of all Americans have received at least one vaccine dose.