US COVID-19 deaths drop for 3rd week + 9 other CDC findings

COVID-19 deaths fell nationally for the third week in a row, while hospitalizations declined for the fourth straight week and cases dropped for the fifth, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 25.

Ten things to know:

Reported cases

1. As of Feb. 23, the nation's seven-day case average was 75,208, a 37.7 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Deaths

2. The current seven-day death average is 1,674, down 18.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

3. The seven-day hospitalization average for Feb. 16-22 was 6,060, a 29.9 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. As of Feb. 23, about 253.2 million people — 76.3 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 215.1 million people, or 64.8 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 93.4 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. The CDC said 49.9 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, down slightly from 50 percent a week before.

6. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 425,810 as of Feb. 23, a 17.6 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.4 percent, down 2.98 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Feb. 11-17 was about 1.18 million, down 7.7 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 19, the CDC estimated that the omicron variant accounts for 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

10. CDC estimates that BA.1.1 accounts for 75.6 percent of cases, while the BA.2 subvariant accounts for 3.8 percent of cases.