US COVID-19 deaths down 5.9% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all fell this week, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Feb. 11.

Nine things to know:

Deaths

1. The current seven-day death average is 2,313, down 5.9 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Reported cases

2. As of Feb. 9, the nation's seven-day case average was 215,418, a 42.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

3. The seven-day hospitalization average for Feb. 2-8 was 12,099, a 25.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. As of Feb. 10, about 251.7 million people — 75.8 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 213.4 million people, or 64.3 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 90.9 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. The CDC said 53.2 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the same percentage as a week prior.

6. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 580,896 as of Feb. 10, a 19.3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 12.7 percent, down 6.39 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 was nearly 1.4 million, down 21 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 5, the CDC estimates the omicron variant continues to account for 100 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases.