US COVID-19 cases tick up after week of decline: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased this week after falling slightly last week for the first time since late March, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published June 10.

Cases

1. As of June 8, the nation's seven-day case average was 109,032, an 8 percent increase from the previous week's average. The jump comes after the CDC reported an 8.5 percent drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 report published June 3.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for June 1-7 was 4,127, an 8 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 306, up 18.6 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 290,078 as of June 8, a 15.6 percent decrease from the previous week.

5. As of June 1, about 258.9 million people — 78 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 221.6 million people, or 66.7 percent of the population, have received both doses.

6. About 104.1 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

7. Based on projections for the week ending June 4, the CDC estimates the omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 accounts for 62.2 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2 accounts for 24.8 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 13.7 percent, up 0.38 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for May 27 to June 2 was 476,710, down 26.7 percent from the prior week's average.