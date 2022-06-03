US COVID-19 cases fall for 1st time since March: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has decreased for the first time since late March, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published June 3.

As of June 1, the nation's seven-day case average was 100,684, an 8.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

COVID-19 cases hit record levels in January amid the omicron surge with a seven-day average of more than 800,000 and consistently fell nationwide through March, CDC data shows. The nation's seven-day case average plateaued at 24,805 on March 29 and rose steadily throughout April and May as highly transmissible omicron subvariants spread nationwide. It's still unclear whether the latest drop in cases will be a continued trend.

Eight more findings:

Hospitalizations

1. The seven-day hospitalization average for May 25-31 was 3,789, a 4.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

2. The current seven-day death average is 244, down 23.1 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

3. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 343,662 as of June 1, a 9.5 percent decrease from the previous week.

4. As of June 1 about 258.7 million people — 77.9 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 221.4 million people, or 66.7 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 103.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

6. Based on projections for the week ending May 28, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 34.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 59.1 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 11.7 percent, up 0.74 percentage points from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for May 20-26 was 855,184, down 2.4 percent from the prior week's average.