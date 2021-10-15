US COVID-19 cases fall for 4th consecutive week: 9 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases have declined nationwide for the fourth consecutive week, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Oct. 15.

Nine numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 84,555, a 12.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Oct. 6-12 is 6,659, an 8.8 percent drop from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. About 218 million people — 65.6 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 188.3 million people, or 56.7 percent of the population, have gotten both doses.

4. About 9.3 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 841,731 as of Oct. 14, a 11.3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on projections for the week ending Oct. 9, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 1,241, down 13.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.7 percent, down 4.1 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Oct. 1-7 was about 1.49 million, down 5.4 percent from the prior week's average.