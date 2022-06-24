US COVID-19 cases decline after uptick: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 5.6 percent this week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published June 24.

Cases

1. As of June 23, the nation's seven-day case average was 97,430, a 5.6 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for June 15-21 was 4,375, a 1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 255, down 10.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 154,906 as of June 21, a 34.7 percent decrease from the previous week.

5. As of June 22, about 258.9 million people — 78.1 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 221.9 million people, or 66.8 percent of the population, have received both doses.

6. About 104.7 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.8 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

7. Based on projections for the week ending June 18, the CDC estimates the omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 accounts for 56 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2 accounts for 9.1 percent. BA.4 and BA.5 now account for nearly 35 percent of U.S. cases. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 13.6 percent.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for June 10-16 is 544,429, down 22.6 percent from the prior week.