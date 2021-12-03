US COVID-19 cases, deaths fall this week: 8 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases and deaths fell this week, while hospitalizations increased slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Dec. 3.

Eight numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 86,413, an 8.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Nov. 24-30 is 6,386, a 5 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. About 234.3 million people — 70.6 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 197.8 million people, or 59.6 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 43 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was about 1.4 million as of Dec. 2, a 22 percent increase from the previous week.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 860, down 12.6 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 7.8 percent, up nearly 1.6 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Nov. 19-25 was nearly 1.2 million, down 17.6 percent from the prior week's average.