This state is recording most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

New York is seeing the highest average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the nation, with higher rates than all other states as well as every major U.S. region, according to state and local health agency data cited by The New York Times.

As of Jan. 3, New York is averaging 340 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. One month ago, on Dec. 3, the state was averaging 40 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Jan. 3, the Northeast is averaging 240 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, the South is seeing 134, the Midwest is reporting an average of 128 and the West is recording 96.

New York has seen cases rise 291 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national cases have increased 239 percent over the same period.