Texas measles outbreak crosses 2 state lines: 6 updates

A third state is now part of the growing measles outbreak in the U.S., as Oklahoma officials report two probable cases linked to the ongoing outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico, NBC News reported March 11.

The outbreak in West Texas continues to expand, with the Texas Health Department reporting 223 confirmed cases and New Mexico confirming 33 cases as of March 11. There has been one reported death in Texas and one suspected death in New Mexico undergoing investigation.

Here are five more updates: