Texas measles outbreak crosses 2 state lines: 6 updates

A third state is now part of the growing measles outbreak in the U.S., as Oklahoma officials report two probable cases linked to the ongoing outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico, NBC News reported March 11.
The outbreak in West Texas continues to expand, with the Texas Health Department reporting 223 confirmed cases and New Mexico confirming 33 cases as of March 11. There has been one reported death in Texas and one suspected death in New Mexico undergoing investigation.
Here are five more updates:
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported two probable cases of measles linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks. Both individuals developed symptoms after exposure to cases associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks. Both individuals isolated immediately and stayed home throughout the period of being contagious, health officials said.
- Apart from Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, measles cases have been identified in at least 10 other states as of March 6, according to the latest CDC update. Many of the isolated cases reported in other states have been linked to international travel, according to The New York Times. The majority of cases reported this year, 94%, are among individuals who were not vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown as of March 6.
- Most recently, new cases have been reported in Los Angeles County, Suffolk County, N.Y. and Howard County, Md., The Washington Post reported March 12. Health officials in Los Angeles County reported a case March 11 in a resident who may have been exposed on a China Airline's flight, and the New York State Department of Health announced the same day its first known case of measles outside of the city in Suffolk County, Long Island. In Howard County, near Baltimore, health officials reported a confirmed case in a resident who recently traveled abroad.
- As a result of the increase in cases, the CDC has issued a Health Alert Network Advisory warning healthcare providers and travelers about the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. The advisory emphasizes the need for vigilance ahead of spring and summer travel and encourages individuals to get the MMR vaccination to prevent further spread.
- Health officials have also identified potential measles exposures at multiple hospitals. In New York, visitors to Cohen Children's Medical Center's pediatric emergency department between March 3-4 or its inpatient medicine unit March 3-6 may have been exposed, according to a CBS News report. In Philadelphia, potential exposure to measles occurred at the CHOP Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia and the CHOP Emergency Department between March 7-10.