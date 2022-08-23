Substance abuse hits new peaks in ages 19-30: 8 things to know

Marijuana, nicotine and hallucinogenic use in people ages 19 to 30 hit historic highs in 2021, according to a National Institute on Drug Abuse study released Aug. 22. However, a few habits are on a downward trend.

Eight things to know:

1. Nicotine vaping has tripled since 2016, to 16 percent prevalence.

2. Marijuana vaping has doubled since 2017 to 12 percent, rebounding from a 2020 dip.

3. Forty-three percent of young adults report using marijuana in the past year. Daily marijuana use has also peaked at 11 percent.

4. Eight percent of young adults used hallucinogens in the past year, up from 5 percent in 2020.

5. Binge drinking (five or more drinks in a row), which hit a low in 2020, has increased to pre-pandemic levels, at 32 percent, and high-intensity drinking (10 or more drinks in a row) is at a record 13 percent.

6. Daily, past-month and past-year alcohol use are down to 66 percent, having decreased from 70 percent in 2011.

7. Cigarette smoking continues to decline.

8. Nonprescription opioid use is also falling.